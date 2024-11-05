Advertisement
Kerry County Council says further funding would be required to enhance Collis Sandes wood walk

Nov 5, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says further funding would be required to enhance Collis Sandes wood walk
Kerry County Council says further funding would be required to enhance the pathways around Collis Sandes wood.

That’s according to information provided in response to a question from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly at the Tralee MD meeting.

Cllr Daly says Collis Sandes wood is a popular and accessible walking route of historical significance within Tralee town.

However, he claims someone would need a pair of welly’s to walk around there as it gets very dirty; adding plans should be made to improve it.

In response, the council advised that ORIS funding was secured two years ago - to clean, maintain and enhance the wood - but any additional work would require suitable funding.

