Kerry County Council proposing introduction of traffic calming to two Tralee roads

Oct 1, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council proposing introduction of traffic calming to two Tralee roads
Kerry County Council is proposing traffic calming measures in Moyderwell, Ballymullen and Castle Street Upper.

These measures include the provision to make Daly's Lane one-way, three Zebra type pedestrian crossings and one school warden crossing patrol point.

For more information on what the measures involve, visit the Kerry County Council website.

The plans are able to be viewed at the Kerry Counnty Council buildings in Tralee from the 4th of September until the 4th of October.

Submissions regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm, October the 4th to [email protected] or in writing to the administrative officer in the Capital Development Unit North, at Kerry County Council.

