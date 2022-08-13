Kerry County Council proposes to close North Kerry road for three weeks

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a North Kerry road to public traffic for three weeks.

The R557 Listowel to Finuge Road is planned to close from the junction of the R557 and the N69 Tralee Road, up to Finuge village.

The temporary closure is to last from August 29th to September 16th.

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate the safe construction of a roundabout and pavement works on the R557 Finuge Road as part of the N69 Listowel Bypass.

An alternative route will be clearly signposted and proposed diversion routes can be viewed on Kerry County Council's website.

Objections can be lodged in writing or by email to [email protected] by August 15th.