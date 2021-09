Kerry County Council needs to create a programme of staffing.

That’s the view of Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

Speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting he said this programme needed to go with the council’s road programme.

Cllr Finucane said staff shortages were visible and appointments and permanent positions need to be created.

The council said further appointments would have to be considered in terms of the overall budget but this was constantly under review.