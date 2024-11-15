Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council libraries receive Dormant Accounts Funding of over €12,000

Nov 15, 2024 08:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council libraries receive Dormant Accounts Funding of over €12,000
Share this article

Kerry County Council libraries have received Dormant Accounts Funding of €12,130.

It is for the provision of equipment to support accessibility of library services and to give access to user friendly equipment within each library.

These include a handheld digital magnifier, a high contrast large key PC keyboard and a trackball PC mouse to support users with reduced fine motor skills.

Advertisement

In addition, Tralee, Listowel and Cahirciveen libraries have been furnished with height-adjustable desks.

This funding is to provide Library Supports for Marginalised, Socially Excluded and Disadvantaged Communities in line with the actions under the public library strategy, ‘The Library is the Place 2023 – 2027’.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland South MEP calls for more supports for the Kerry Gaeltacht
Advertisement
Almost 15% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year
Man found guilty of €90,000 money laundering at Tralee trial
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP calls for more supports for the Kerry Gaeltacht
Kerry Institute of Guidance Counsellors Career’s Fair November 21st
Almost 15% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus