Kerry County Council libraries have received Dormant Accounts Funding of €12,130.

It is for the provision of equipment to support accessibility of library services and to give access to user friendly equipment within each library.

These include a handheld digital magnifier, a high contrast large key PC keyboard and a trackball PC mouse to support users with reduced fine motor skills.

In addition, Tralee, Listowel and Cahirciveen libraries have been furnished with height-adjustable desks.

This funding is to provide Library Supports for Marginalised, Socially Excluded and Disadvantaged Communities in line with the actions under the public library strategy, ‘The Library is the Place 2023 – 2027’.