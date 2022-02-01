Kerry County Council launches Community Support Fund

Kerry County Council has launched the Community Support Fund, a revenue stream for community groups across the county.

A total of €750,000 is available through this year's scheme which is now in its eighth year. There are four main categories eligible for funding for 2022 including Tidy Towns initiatives and amenity projects; community economic innovation; community tourism, festivals and events.

Community groups can apply for funding through the Kerry County Council website and the closing date is Monday, February 21st.