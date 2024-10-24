Advertisement
Kerry County Council issues advice for drivers ahead of yellow level rainfall warning

Oct 24, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has issued advice for drivers ahead of a yellow level rainfall warning coming into effect.

Heavy persistent rain is expected during the warning which runs from 3pm today until 1pm tomorrow.

The council is urging people to prepare by clearing gullies and having sandbags and pumps on standby.

Kerry County Council has published tips to promote road safety during periods of heavy rain:

  • Ensure your wipers are working properly and that the wiper blades are not worn or torn.
  • Increase the distance between your vehicle and the one in front by at least two car lengths.
  • Check your tyres: The minimum tyre thread dept for a car is 1.6mm and for a motorbike is 1mm.
  • Flooded roads: If you encounter floodwater, the advice is to avoid driving through it.
  • Turn on your lights during daylight hours and at night.
  • Reduce your speed and drive to the conditions of the road.
