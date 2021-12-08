Advertisement
Kerry County Council has housing target of 7,000 additional units over coming years

Dec 8, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
The local authority has a housing target of 7,000 additional units over the coming years.

This was revealed during a meeting on a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028.

Kerry County Council estimates the county's population will reach almost 157,000 next year, up from 147,700 during Census 2016.

Population growth of 9,300 is expected over the coming six years, with an associated housing target of 7,000 units.

50% of this target will be focused on the towns of Tralee and Killarney.

 

