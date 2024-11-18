Kerry County Council called on to create designated free parking spaces

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for designated 20-minute free parking spaces to be created.

Fine Gael councillor Angie Baily tabled a motion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

She’s calling for these spaces to be created near pharmacies, coffee shops and other businesses where people don’t typically spend too much time in.

She says these spaces are working very well nationwide, adding the elderly and local businesses benefit most from them.

In response, Kerry County Council says it’s preparing a policy document which considers the appropriate designation of parking spaces.

It says the use of short-term set-down areas will be considered in the policy document.