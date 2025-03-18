Kerry County Council has announced the temporary closure of a road from Lyracrumpane to Banemore Cross in Listowel.

The L-6072 will be closed to facilitate civil works for the installation of the grid connection cable for the Stacks Mountain Wind Farm.

The road closed to public traffic this morning, and will remain closed 24-hours a day until 6pm on Friday, 25th July.

However, the road will be open on weekends.

Motorists travelling from Lyracrumpane to Banemore Cross will be directed to follow the L-1026 towards the junction with the L-6055 Pike Crossroad.

From there, they will turn left onto the L-6055 Mountcoal Road, continuing along the L-6055 to the junction with the N-69 Mountcoal Cross.

At this junction, traffic will turn left onto the N-69 and continue along the N-69.

While, motorists travelling from Tralee to Lyracrumpane will be redirected to continue along the N-69 Listowel Road to the junction with the L-6055 Mountcoal Cross.

After taking a right onto the L-6055, drivers will continue along the L-6055 to the junction with the L-1026 Pike Crossroads.

From there, they will turn right onto the L-1026 and continue along the L-1026.

Kerry County Council says they will maintain access for emergency services and local residents throughout the closure.