Kerry County Council and Visual Artists Ireland unveil 2022 events programme

Kerry County Council and Visual Artists Ireland have unveiled their joint programme of events for the year.

This year’s series will cover topics through three webinars over three months, beginning with an interactive webinar on Tuesday April 26th, on the subject of the ethical artist.

The webinar will be led by John Thorne, the Sustainability Coordinator at the Glasgow School of Art, and he will also host eight one-to-one clinics after it.

The programme will continue in May with a visual artist café, and a final webinar in June will focus on funding and applications.

Kerry County Council says spaces are limited and booking is essential.

To book ‘The Ethical Artist - Creating, Challenging, Meaningful work in a Changing World’ on Tuesday 26 April please visit the Visual Artist Ireland website and select it under VAI Events. Further information is available by contacting Kerry County Council's Arts Office at [email protected]