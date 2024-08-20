Kerry County Council activates Severe Weather Assessment Team protocol following Met Éireann advisory

Kerry County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team protocol.

It’s after Met Éireann issued a High Tide Advisory for coasts across the country.

Met Eireann has issued a High Tide Advisory warning, which is in place from 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday August 21st) until 12 noon on Friday (August 23rd).

Strong winds and increased storm surges are forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto in the Caribbean.

The utility says a combination of strong onshore winds, high spring tides and high waves may result in coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Kerry County Council says a period of “supermoon” spring tides, which are expected to be among the highest tides this year, are the primary cause of elevated and high coastal tides.

It says its severe weather assessment team has been activated and is monitoring the situation.

The council is advising property owners and residents at known coastal flooding risk locations in Kerry, to take the usual necessary precautions during this High Tide Advisory.