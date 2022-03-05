Kerry County Clean Up returns in usual format after two-year absence

The Kerry County Clean Up is returning in its usual format this year after a two-year absence.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

It returns in its usual format this year on Saturday, April 2nd.

A slightly different format was adopted last year, but 30 tonnes of rubbish were still collected around the county by over 3,400 volunteers.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney, is urging community and voluntary groups to participate and clean the county up ahead of the summer months.

Volunteers can register now to arrange their County Clean Up pack and collection point for bags, at www.countycleanup.com or email [email protected]