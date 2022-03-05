Advertisement
Kerry County Clean Up returns in usual format after two-year absence

Mar 5, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Clean Up returns in usual format after two-year absence Kerry County Clean Up returns in usual format after two-year absence
One of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county will take place next month as the annual County Clean Up returns after a two-year absence. The 10th annual County Clean Up will take place on Saturday, 2nd April and a call is going out to individuals and communities to take part and help to make the county spick and span and to give Kerry a fresh look in time for summer. At the Launch at Kerry County Buildings were from left, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Tadgh Healy KWD, main sponsor, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, and Eamon Cunninghan, Environmental Officer, Kerry County Council. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
The Kerry County Clean Up is returning in its usual format this year after a two-year absence.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

It returns in its usual format this year on Saturday, April 2nd.

A slightly different format was adopted last year, but 30 tonnes of rubbish were still collected around the county by over 3,400 volunteers.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney, is urging community and voluntary groups to participate and clean the county up ahead of the summer months.

Volunteers can register now to arrange their County Clean Up pack and collection point for bags, at www.countycleanup.com or email [email protected]

