Kerry councillor wants HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets

A Kerry County Councillor wants the HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets for people with disabilities.

A personalised budget is an amount of funding a person with a disability may be considered for by the HSE.

If they qualify, they can make their own arrangements to meet their support needs, instead of having their needs met directly for them by the HSE and HSE funded services providers.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says it's vitally important, adding people with disabilities require the same level of control and choice in their everyday lives.