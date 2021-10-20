Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor wants HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets

Oct 20, 2021 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor wants HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets Kerry councillor wants HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets
Aoife Thornton I am a 39 year old mother of three children. I am a member of Kerry County Council for the last 5 years and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. I am a solicitor for the last 15 years, advocating for clients in a private capacity. I am also a qualified Mediator. Both of these skills well equip me in my role as your public representative. I have never been afraid of hard work or difficult challenges. I have the skills and experience to negotiate with council management, national departments and ministers to get the best results for my area. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor wants the HSE and Department of Health to introduce personalised budgets for people with disabilities.

A personalised budget is an amount of funding a person with a disability may be considered for by the HSE.

If they qualify, they can make their own arrangements to meet their support needs, instead of having their needs met directly for them by the HSE and HSE funded services providers.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says it's vitally important, adding people with disabilities require the same level of control and choice in their everyday lives.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus