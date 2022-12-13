Kerry councillor says proposed changes to planning process will take away powers from communities

A Kerry County Councillor says communities will have no say, if proposed changes to the planning process are approved.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is bringing a bill before Cabinet, which if passed, will see significant changes made to the current planning process.

Under the Planning and Development Bill, An Bord Pleanála is set to be renamed, and local authorities will be given additional powers when it comes to making planning decisions.

Advertisement

It also includes plans to prevent residents' associations to take judicial reviews against planning developments.

Independent councillor Donal Grady says passing this bill would be the biggest mistake in years.

He says while the current system isn’t working, communities can’t be barred from challenging planning decisions: