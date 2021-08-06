Kerry councillor says fraudulent insurance claims crippling businesses

Fraudulent insurance claims are having a crippling impact on businesses throughout Kerry and nationwide.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn. He is calling on Kerry County Council to write to the relevant ministers in a bid to tackle the issue.

Cllr John Francis Flynn raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council. He says a number of changes could be introduced to tackle the issue, including changes to the Book of Quantum and medical examinations being carried out by independent GPs.

Advertisement

Cllr Flynn says all claims should have to be made within a two-week period, stating CCTV footage is only kept for so long. The Fianna Fáil councillor says businesses need the council’s support on this and feels the names of fraudulent claimants should be published in local media.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the council, Cllr Flynn also stated he feels the free legal aid system needs to be looked at in this regard.