Kerry councillor reminds people they don't need PCR test for COVID supports

A Kerry councillor is reminding people they do not need a positive PCR test to get COVID-related government supports.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says he's been inundated with calls from constituents who are confused about what they need to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that a text message from the HSE contact tracing team, and an order for an antigen test from the HSE will now both be accepted for government supports.

Advertisement

Cllr Foley is reminding people they can also get a cert from their own GP or SouthDoc that they have symptoms, which will allow them to apply for the supports.

The Sinn Féin councillor is also stressing the importance of providing your close contacts to the HSE's contact tracing team, so that they can also order free antigen tests.