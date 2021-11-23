A Kerry councillor claims some provisions in local planning policy are discriminatory.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald made the comment at a meeting of county councillors, where a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028 was discussed. Under current planning regulations, favourable consideration is given to some people in seeking planning permission in rural areas under significant urban influence.

These include sons and daughters of farmers and landowners and people working full time in the farming or marine sectors.

Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said this discriminates against those in other sectors, such as hospitality, education or services. He said the planning policy has to be fair and not just cater for two industries.

At the meeting, it was also proposed to allow the nieces and nephews of farmers without children be given favourable consideration in relation to getting planning permission on their own land. Kerry County Council said it'd amend the plan to include this provision.

Before any decision is made, the Kerry County Development Plan will go to public consultation on December 8th.

