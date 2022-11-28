Kerry councillor calls for time limit for An Bord Pleanála planning appeals

There needs to be a limit on the time it takes An Bord Pleanála to make a decision on a case.

That’s according to Kenmare Municipal District councillor Johnny Healy-Rae, who was speaking after it was revealed that a decision has been delayed yet again on the proposed Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade.

The planning application to increase the capacity of the plant was appealed to An Bord Pleanála in April, and a decision on this was due by August 22nd; it was then deferred to November 11th.

Now, the appeals board says that due to a backlog of cases, it’s not been possible to make a decision on the case yet, and hasn’t given a new due date.

When initially applying for planning permission, a county council must make a decision on a case within eight weeks of receiving the application, unless further information is needed.

Councillor Healy-Rae says there should be a similar system for An Bord Pleanála.