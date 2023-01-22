Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor calls for review of operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry

Jan 22, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for review of operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry Kerry councillor calls for review of operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

A Kerry councillor has called for a full review of all operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry.

Micheal Cahill wants Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to initiate a full inquest into operations, including staffing levels, bed capacity and ambulance handover times.

The Fianna Fáil councillor raised the matter at this month's meeting of the Local Authority.

Advertisement

Councillor Cahill stated "The length of time patients have to spend on trolleys awaiting treatment or admission is appalling in a modern world service".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus