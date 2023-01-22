Kerry councillor calls for review of operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry

A Kerry councillor has called for a full review of all operations at the Emergency Department in University Hospital Kerry.

Micheal Cahill wants Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to initiate a full inquest into operations, including staffing levels, bed capacity and ambulance handover times.

The Fianna Fáil councillor raised the matter at this month's meeting of the Local Authority.

Councillor Cahill stated "The length of time patients have to spend on trolleys awaiting treatment or admission is appalling in a modern world service".