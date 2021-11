A Kerry County Councillor says third level exams should be held online this Christmas.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, who is also a secondary school teacher, made the call.

He says he's also been contacted by past pupils who are self-isolating and they say many lectures aren't currently being made available to them.

Councillor Fitzgerald says they shouldn't be left without access to lectures or tutorials when facing exams in the coming weeks.