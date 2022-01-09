Kerry councillor accuses Revenue of discrimination for not sending hard copy LPT bill

A Kerry councillor has accused Revenue of blatant discrimination for not posting a hard copy bill to people who have Local Property Tax liabilities.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says Revenue Commissioners expect people to be computer literate to pay their due amount, but they should send a hard copy bill to people who owe liabilities.

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for Revenue said 89% of LPT returns were filed online for the current valuation period, but it appreciates not everyone is able to avail of, access or use online services.

Revenue says it issued almost 200,000 paper LPT returns in October last year, and property owners who didn't complete their return on paper could contact Revenue's LPT Helpline.

The spokesperson added payments can be made by cheque, or one-off cash payment, which can be selected through phoning its Helpline, and calculation of what each property owner owed was included on the paper returns in October, or communicated over the phone.