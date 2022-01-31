Kerry councillor accuses Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer

A Kerry councillor has accused Deputy Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer, which the TD denies.

It comes after the deputy called for deer to be eradicated from problem areas, and follows an attack on a woman in the Glencar area.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says Deputy Healy-Rae is sensationalising the issue, and did the same with the white-tailed eagle.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae denies he's scaremongering, saying deer are a major issue in South Kerry.

He says they're now in areas which are not suitable for the mammal to live, therefore they should be eradicated from those areas.

He says not enough deer are being culled annually, which has resulted in the population growing so much.