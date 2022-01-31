Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor accuses Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer

Jan 31, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor accuses Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer Kerry councillor accuses Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer
Sinn Féin’s Sinn Fein Councillor Cathal Foley Cllr Cathal Foley Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kerry councillor has accused Deputy Michael Healy-Rae of scaremongering about deer, which the TD denies.

It comes after the deputy called for deer to be eradicated from problem areas, and follows an attack on a woman in the Glencar area.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says Deputy Healy-Rae is sensationalising the issue, and did the same with the white-tailed eagle.

Advertisement

 

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae denies he's scaremongering, saying deer are a major issue in South Kerry.

Advertisement

He says they're now in areas which are not suitable for the mammal to live, therefore they should be eradicated from those areas.

He says not enough deer are being culled annually, which has resulted in the population growing so much.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus