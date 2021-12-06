Kerry could be upgraded to level red warning as Storm Barra approaches

Kerry could be upgraded to a status red wind warning as Storm Barra approaches.

Currently an orange level warning is in place for Kerry, with strong winds, storm surges and power outages expected.

This warning is in place from 6am tomorrow until 6am Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Walsh says the strongest winds will hit Kerry and west Cork and the county could be upgraded to a red level warning before Strom Barra makes landfall.

Crisis management teams are finalising plans today ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra.

Met Éireann's warning of severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 km/hr and heavy rain may also result in spot flooding.

Advertisement

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Walsh says Dingle and the Iveragh Peninsula could be under a level red warning before the storm makes landfall.

A status red marine warning is currently in place for coastal areas of the county.

Liz Walsh is urging people to take care for the duration of the warning:

Advertisement

Ballybunion Coast Guard is appealing to people to keep away from cliffs and beaches for the duration of Storm Barra; they say anyone that sees someone in trouble should contact 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, Shannon Ferries has cancelled all sailings scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7th); they say this is to ensure safety during Storm Barra.