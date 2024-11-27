Advertisement
Kerry company wins STEM Award and co-founder recognised as STEM Woman of the Year Finalist

Nov 27, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
DesignerMinds Founders and Directors Helena and Donal Lyne
Kerry Company Designer Minds was honoured with a STEM South West Award last week.

Co-Founder and Director Helena Lyne was also recognised as a STEM Woman of the Year Finalist at the Women in STEM Awards in October.

These awards celebrate the organization’s contributions to STEM education and its commitment to helping young learners.

Designer Minds delivers educational experiences that challenge and empower children aged 6 to 12 while promoting critical thinking, creativity, and confidence.

 

