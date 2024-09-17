A Kerry company has won an award on the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

RT Sales Ltd has won 2024 Machine of the Year for its hedge cutter at this year’s ploughing championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

RT is a family-owned hedge cutting business, jointly run by Johnny Reidy and his son-in-law Padraig Teahan.

The company has designed and manufactured its own range of hedge cutters, the RT ProArm range, with its own patented mounting system aimed at optimising safety and saving time on hedge cutting jobs.