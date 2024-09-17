Advertisement
News

Kerry company wins Machine of the Year award at National Ploughing Championships

Sep 17, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry company wins Machine of the Year award at National Ploughing Championships
Image: National Ploughing (X, formerly Twitter)
Share this article

A Kerry company has won an award on the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

RT Sales Ltd has won 2024 Machine of the Year for its hedge cutter at this year’s ploughing championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

RT is a family-owned hedge cutting business, jointly run by Johnny Reidy and his son-in-law Padraig Teahan.

Advertisement

The company has designed and manufactured its own range of hedge cutters, the RT ProArm range, with its own patented mounting system aimed at optimising safety and saving time on hedge cutting jobs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Parents warned of strict clampdown on underage drinking at Listowel Races
Advertisement
Kerry TDs claim some residents of nursing home taken over by HSE are to be moved tomorrow
Irish Cancer Society and Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle to stop at seven Kerry hotels
Advertisement

Recommended

Parents warned of strict clampdown on underage drinking at Listowel Races
Allen through to round-2 at English Open
Kerry TDs claim some residents of nursing home taken over by HSE are to be moved tomorrow
Beirne confirmed as new Munster captain
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus