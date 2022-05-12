Advertisement
Kerry company showcased at inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit

May 12, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
REPRO FREE 08/05/2022, Dubai, UAE Fifteen (15) tourism companies from Ireland join Tourism Ireland at the inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai. Discover Europe Travel Summit was a two-day B2B tourism event organised by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Austrian National Tourist Office. The event brought together a delegation of 97 exhibitors from Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to meet, and do business with, more than 100 travel buyers from the GCC. PIC SHOWS: June O’Connell, Skellig Six18 Distillery; Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland; and Sushant Pilankar, Al Rostamani Travel and Holidays, at the Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085-856 6429
A Kerry company was among 15 from Ireland being showcased at the inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai.

Skellig Six18 Distillery, which is based in Cahersiveen, joined Tourism Ireland over the weekend at the summit.

It was organised by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Austrian National Tourist Office.

The event brought together a delegation of 97 exhibitors from Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to meet and do business with more than 100 travel buyers.

 

 

