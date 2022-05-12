Kerry company showcased at inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit

A Kerry company was among 15 from Ireland being showcased at the inaugural Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai.

Skellig Six18 Distillery, which is based in Cahersiveen, joined Tourism Ireland over the weekend at the summit.

It was organised by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, Switzerland Tourism and the Austrian National Tourist Office.

The event brought together a delegation of 97 exhibitors from Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria to meet and do business with more than 100 travel buyers.