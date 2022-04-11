Kerry commuters to see reduction in public transport costs from today

Bus fares on public transport services in Kerry are to be cut by an average of 20% from today (Monday, April 11th).

The reduction is part of the government’s package to reduce the cost of living and will be applicable to services operated by Bus Éireann and Local Link.

Rural counties such as Kerry will be the first to see the reduction in public transport fares.

Price drops on Bus Éireann’s inter-urban and commuter services across the county will mean that a journey from Tralee to Dingle with a leapcard that cost €9.80 just last week will now cost €7.70.

Passengers on TFI Local Link rural services operated by transport co-ordination units around the county will also see their fares reduced by 20%.

Students, meanwhile, will see an additional reduction of 50% on their travel expenses from today.

If you’re planning on travelling by train soon, then you will also see a 20% reduction on the original cost.

Fares on Bus Éireann’s commercial Expressway services are not included.

The measures were announced by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in February in an effort to offset the rise in the cost of living.