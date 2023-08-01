Advertisement
Kerry commuters should campaign for better rail services

Aug 1, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry commuters should campaign for better rail services
People in Kerry should be concerned about the vagueness of plans for the county outlined in the All-Ireland Rail Review.

That’s according to Mark Gleeson of Rail Users Ireland.

The rail review sets out 30 recommendations for developing the network.

There’s just one mention of Kerry in the review; it mentions increased frequency of services and faster journeys on the Mallow to Tralee line.

Mark Gleeson says people should be campaigning for better catering, and faster and better rail services:

