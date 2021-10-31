Kerry communities urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects

Communities across Kerry are being urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects in their locality.

Grants of up to €5,000, along with mentorship and technology tools, are available through the Accenture Sustainability Challenge.

It’s supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX, and is designed to help local community groups, schools, and organisations take action against climate change.

Entrants can choose from six ideas that are proven to have a positive social or environmental impact, such as a Garden Pocket Forest, or a Repair Café.

More information is available here.