Advertisement
News

Kerry communities urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects

Oct 31, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry communities urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects Kerry communities urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects
A Repair Cafe initiative, supported by the Accenture Sustainability Challenge.
Share this article

Communities across Kerry are being urged to apply for funding for sustainability projects in their locality.

Grants of up to €5,000, along with mentorship and technology tools, are available through the Accenture Sustainability Challenge.

It’s supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX, and is designed to help local community groups, schools, and organisations take action against climate change.

Advertisement

Entrants can choose from six ideas that are proven to have a positive social or environmental impact, such as a Garden Pocket Forest, or a Repair Café.

More information is available here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus