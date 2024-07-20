Kerry College develops TY module to build interest in construction careers

Kerry College is developing a Transition Year taster module to show students what it's like to work in construction.

The "Career in Construction Transition Year Programme” is an initial vocational education and training (iVET) course.

Transition year students will undertake Safe Pass and Manual Handling training, learn basic construction techniques and explore what working in the sector is like.

The programme will run over ten days, eight of which will be in Kerry College’s Monavalley Campus.

It is scheduled to roll out in September.

Kerry College is being supported in developing the course by the Department of Further and Higher Education, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, SOLAS and Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI)