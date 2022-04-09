Advertisement
Kerry children’s charity sending goods and supplies to Ukraine

Apr 9, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry children’s charity is sending a vehicle stocked with goods and supplies to the Ukrainian border.

BUMBLEance will drop off medical equipment, soft toys and blankets for children in need at the border, based in a nearby Polish city.

The charity provides a free national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transport between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, respite and treatment centres.

It’s part of the Saoirse Foundation, which was set up by the Heffernan family from Castlemaine after the death of their daughter Saoirse from the rare and fatal neurological condition Batten Disease on January 18th 2011 when she was just five years old.

BUMBLEance’s drivers, Áine Phelan and Paul Stanley, will also be transporting back a Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Ireland on the return journey.

