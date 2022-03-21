Advertisement
Kerry charity appeals for vouchers to help Ukrainian refugees

Mar 21, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
St Vincent de Paul in Kerry says people who wish to help Ukrainian refugees should give vouchers instead of donating items.

Paddy Kevane from the charity says food and clothing vouchers will allow Ukrainians to choose what they need.

He says people can bring food and clothing vouchers to St Vincent De Paul premises, and label them 'assistance to Ukrainians'.

Mr Kevane says if you're donating physical items, you should bring them to SVP to be cleaned and processed, and not to hotels that house refugees.

350 Ukrainian people are currently live in the Earl of Desmond hotel in Tralee, with other refugees in hotels in Killarney and Cahersiveen.

 

