Advertisement
News

Kerry campus of MTU expected to return financial surplus in next two years

Oct 19, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry campus of MTU expected to return financial surplus in next two years Kerry campus of MTU expected to return financial surplus in next two years
Share this article

The Kerry campus of the MTU is expected to return a financial surplus over the next two years.

The Institute of Technology Tralee, now a campus of the Munster Technological University, has run budget deficits in recent years.

Two years ago, the Higher Education Authority (HEA) provided emergency funding of €5 million to assist the college.

Advertisement

The institute submitted a sustainability plan in parallel with a business plan for the Kerry Sports Academy to the HEA in March 2020.

The plan forecasts the institute will return to a surplus financial position from the 2022/23 academic year onward.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus