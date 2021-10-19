Kerry campus of MTU expected to return financial surplus in next two years

The Kerry campus of the MTU is expected to return a financial surplus over the next two years.

The Institute of Technology Tralee, now a campus of the Munster Technological University, has run budget deficits in recent years.

Two years ago, the Higher Education Authority (HEA) provided emergency funding of €5 million to assist the college.

The institute submitted a sustainability plan in parallel with a business plan for the Kerry Sports Academy to the HEA in March 2020.

The plan forecasts the institute will return to a surplus financial position from the 2022/23 academic year onward.