Kerry campaigner advises those seeking to make contact with birth family to 'manage expectations'

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
photograph with the permission of James Sugrue
People who hope to make contact with their birth parents under a new state tracing service should manage their expectations.

That’s the view of a Kerry man who campaigns for people who were fostered or boarded out as children in the last century.

The statutory tracing service enables those who wish to make contact with biological relatives to register their information.

It gives a right of access to birth certs and other information to those who were adopted or boarded out, whose births were illegally registered, or those with other questions about where they came from.

James Sugrue was boarded out to a family in South Kerry and didn’t see his parents for 13 years.

For more: https://www.birthinfo.ie/

