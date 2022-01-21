Advertisement
Kerry businesses and organisations sought to incorporate greenhouses into buildings

Jan 21, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Applications are being sought from Kerry businesses, educational, or community organisations interested in incorporating a greenhouse into an existing building.

The overall aim of the INTERREG project GROOF is to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings by integrating a functioning greenhouse into the structure.

Successful applicants will become part of a year-long expert coaching programme, that will reduce construction costs, and navigate the regulatory requirements.

Ireland is one of four countries from which applicants are being sought, with the Irish call being co-ordinated by South Kerry Development Partnership.

The closing date for applications is January 24th, and more information is available from South Kerry Development Partnership (by emailing [email protected]).

 

