Kerry business taking part in trade visit to Liverpool today

A Kerry business is among seven Enterprise Ireland client companies taking part in a trade visit to Liverpool today.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation, Robert Troy is leading the event, organised by Enterprise Ireland.

The aim is to further strengthen Ireland’s relationship with the North West of England and in particular, Liverpool city region. Dingle company Net Feasa is on the trade visit; it’s a wireless service provider, specialising in the design and deployment of internet of things networks for the global supply chain.