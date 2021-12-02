Advertisement
News

Kerry business taking part in trade visit to Liverpool today

Dec 2, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business taking part in trade visit to Liverpool today Kerry business taking part in trade visit to Liverpool today
Share this article

A Kerry business is among seven Enterprise Ireland client companies taking part in a trade visit to Liverpool today.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation, Robert Troy is leading the event, organised by Enterprise Ireland.

The aim is to further strengthen Ireland’s relationship with the North West of England and in particular, Liverpool city region. Dingle company Net Feasa is on the trade visit; it’s a wireless service provider, specialising in the design and deployment of internet of things networks for the global supply chain.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus