Kerry business shortlisted for new award

Oct 5, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry business has been shortlisted in the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards.

Parknasilla Resort & Spa in Sneem is nominated in the Spa of the Year category.

The awards celebrate creativity, business acumen, and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland.

The winners will be announced at aceremony on November 6th in Dublin.

Roland Ujbanyi from Parknasilla Resort and Spa says they’re honoured to have been nominated, and that it’s a testament to the team there, and the public.

 

