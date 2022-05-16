Advertisement
Kerry brewing company calls for reduction in excise duty

May 16, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry brewing company calls for reduction in excise duty
A Kerry brewing company has called for a reduction in excise duty to offset challenges arising out of inflation.

Killarney Brewing Company made the appeal in light of the annual Irish Beer Market Report which revealed that the pandemic resulted in a 46% fall in production between 2020 and 2021.

The report also found that alcohol consumption has significantly declined in Ireland.

To support recovery within the industry, Killarney Brewing Company says a reduction in excise would allow it to continue to enhance its economic contribution to the region.

 

