Kerry-based Ukrainian says security guarantees needed before they can return to rebuild country

A member of the Ukrainian community in Kerry says she would like to return to her homeland, but needs to be guaranteed of her safety before doing so.

Yelyzaveta Temchyshena, a Ukrainian woman based in Dingle, was giving her response to plans by the US to end the war.

Ukraine is said to have been left out of upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia between the United States and Russia, where the future of the country will be discussed.

Ms Temchyshena says she would like to return and rebuild her country, but security guarantees are needed as nobody will return with the continuing threat of missile strikes.

She said comments by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine is partly at fault for the war are shocking.