Kerry-based company joins international research group

A Kerry-based biotech company is now part of a new €2.9M international research consortium.

BioAtlantis Ltd, which is based in Tralee has joined the University of Galway and leading plant science experts in Europe in the “EpiSeedLink” project.

The project will examine how epigenetic changes impact seed germination, and how renewable sources can be used to enhance seed growth in drought conditions.

Advertisement

“EpiSeedLink” is funded under the European Commission’s Horizon Europe.

As part of the EpiSeedLink consortium, University of Galway and BioAtlantis are hosting PhD students who are being trained as the next generation of plant scientists in innovative plant epigenetics research, offering new ways to improve crop yields and stress resilience.

The research consortium is made up of partners in Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands with BioAtlantis and the lead researcher, Dr Sara Farrona at University of Galway.