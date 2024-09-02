Advertisement
News

Kerry Association Dublin announce Kerry person of the year and Laochra Chiarraí award winners

Sep 2, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Association Dublin announce Kerry person of the year and Laochra Chiarraí award winners
The founder of Tír na nÓg Children's Foundation has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2024 by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The award is given to an individual who has shown leadership, brought honour to the county, and performed chartiable events and services.

Tralee native, Louise Quill has been recognised for her transformative work she has done supporting disadvantaged communities in Tanzania for the past 18 years.

This includes the development of kindergartens, schools, libraries and medical centres in the region; as well as providing thousands with access to safe drinking water.

Ms Quill says she's deeply humbled to receive the award and paid tribute to all involved with the Tír na nÓg Children’s Foundation.

The Kerry Ladies Senior Football team and management have been selected to receive the Laochra Chiarraí award.

It recognises a group who have gone above and beyond the call of their duties; and who make us proud to be from Kerry.

The Kerry ladies were announced as the award recipients for their exemplary leadership in community activity in the county, following their All-Ireland title success this year.

Nora Feeley, Chairperson of Kerry LGFA says the honour is the icing on the cake of a brilliant year.

