Kerry and Cork region has longest home care waiting list

The Kerry and Cork region has the highest number of people on a waiting list for home care.

That’s according to data compiled by Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI).

Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI) is the national membership organisation for companies that provide a managed home care service in Ireland.

Advertisement

It’s launched its ‘Home Care Data Series – The Waiting List issue’ which shows that waiting lists for a home carer nationally increased by 25% in a year.

At the end of December last year (2022), there were 6,673 people waiting for a home carer throughout the country.

In the Kerry and Cork region, there were 1,501 people on a waiting list for a home carer; that’s the longest number nationally.

Advertisement

The shortest waiting list was in North Dublin where 127 people are waiting or a carer.

Data also released by the group shows that the waiting list for home care funding has effectively been eliminated, with just seven people waiting at the end of December 2022, compared to 474 in December 2021 and 2,144 in January 2021.