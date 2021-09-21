Advertisement
Kerry and Cork are second most popular relocation destination

Sep 21, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry and Cork are second most popular relocation destination
Kerry and Cork were the second most popular region for people to relocate to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a survey carried out by the Western Development Commission and NUIG.

The region covering Galway, Roscommon and Mayo was the most popular choice for people wanting to relocate.

CEO of the Western Development Commission, Tomás Ó Síocháin says people moving to rural areas needs to be encouraged to facilitate balanced regional development.

He told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today those relocations won’t come at the detriment of the cities:

