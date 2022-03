Kerry Airport have launched their summer schedule.

The launch coincided with their welcome to 200 overseas tour operators who landed for Meitheal 2022 in Killarney this weekend.

The Meitheal delegates were treated to a surprise performance of traditional music and dance from Siamsa TĂ­re and the National Folk Theatre of Ireland.

Kerry Airport’s summer schedule include routes to London, Alicante and Frankfurt.

