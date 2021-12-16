Kerry Airport says Government funding is a welcome pre-Christmas boost

Kerry Airport says the latest Government funding it’s received is a welcome pre-Christmas boost.

CEO, John Mulhern says the over €2 million euro will ensure the airport can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in the areas of fire safety, air traffic control, and security.

Christmas is traditionally a very busy time at Kerry Airport with people returning to the Kingdom from London, Manchester, Germany, and Dublin. Passengers are reminded to allow additional time for their journeys, and only passengers are allowed into the terminal building.