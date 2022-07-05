Kerry Airport proving major attraction for celebrities

Kerry Airport is attracting more private celebrity planes than Cork Airport, according to an entertainment journalist.

Galen English of Evoke.ie was speaking in light of the recent news that country-pop sensation Garth Brooks is to stay in Farranfore when he travels to Ireland to play his five sold-out Croke Park gigs in September.

Mr English is reporting that the singer has hired a private house close to the airport.

He says celebrities are attracted to Kerry because of its accessibility and space for privacy.