Kerry Airport operating profit dropped by over €1.3 million last year

Kerry Airport’s operating profit dropped by over €1.3 million last year.

That’s according to its annual report and accounts for the year ended December 31st 2022, which have been released today.

Kerry Airport is reporting an operating profit after taxation for 2022 of €1,061,413, a drop of €1,378,102 on 2021’s figure.

356,141 passengers passed though Kerry Airport last year, which represents a 96.3% recovery from the highs of pre-pandemic 2019.

This is the highest percentage recovery of any airport in the state.

It’s also an increase of 240,743 on the 2021 passenger figures.

Turnover increased by €4,736,961 last year to €8,363,655.

The biggest jump was in fuel sales, which went from €1.2 million in 2021 to €5 million last year.

The number of staff increased by nine between 2021 and 2022; with two new in customer services and administration, and seven in ground support and air traffic control.

Wages and salaries for staff and directors at Kerry Airport rose by €373,071 to €2,249,949 last year.

The Annual General Meeting of Kerry Airport plc will be held at Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee, on June 28th.