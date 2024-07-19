There is no disruption to flights at Kerry Airport as a result of the global cyber outage apparently linked to a software update.

Manual check-ins are taking place at airports across the world, with Ryanair advising passengers to arrive at airports earlier than usual.

Kerry Airport says passengers should follow instructions from their airline.

Separately, the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) office in Tralee is entirely down as a result of the outage, and their national network is also down.

We will update you on any further local outages as we have them.