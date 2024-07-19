Advertisement
News

Kerry Airport flights unaffected by outage but NDLS Tralee impacted

Jul 19, 2024 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport flights unaffected by outage but NDLS Tralee impacted
Share this article

There is no disruption to flights at Kerry Airport as a result of the global cyber outage apparently linked to a software update.

Manual check-ins are taking place at airports across the world, with Ryanair advising passengers to arrive at airports earlier than usual.

Kerry Airport says passengers should follow instructions from their airline.

Advertisement

Separately, the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) office in Tralee is entirely down as a result of the outage, and their national network is also down.

We will update you on any further local outages as we have them.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
Advertisement
Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman
Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman
Citizens Information Killarney closed due to strike
Global IT outage impacts businesses in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus