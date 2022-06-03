Advertisement
Kerry Airport charter flight to bring Kerry hurlers home

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Senior hurlers will fly straight home to the Kingdom after tomorrow’s Joe McDonagh Cup Final thanks to the intervention of Kerry Airport.

The squad were unable to secure affordable accommodation in Dublin and as a result were being forced to travel down by road after the full-time whistle.

Kerry Airport has chartered a 72-seater plane from Emerald Airlines to allow the team, management and officials to touch down in Farranfore before nightfall.

Kerry GAA Hurling Liaison Officer, Ger McCarthy, says everyone is delighted with the gesture from Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern and his staff:

 

